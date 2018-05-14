4,034 Shares in Monster Beverage (MNST) Purchased by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Monster Beverage makes up approximately 0.0% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 994.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,758,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,976 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $84,599,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,300 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,126,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 272.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,379,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,539 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $1,917,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 791,808 shares in the company, valued at $46,011,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Epstein sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $435,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,965.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,099. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Monster Beverage opened at $49.27 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $70.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $850.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

