3D Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,342 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

3D Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 0.5% of 3D Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. 3D Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. WealthShield LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $52.83 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

