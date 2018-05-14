$387.65 Million in Sales Expected for MDC Partners (MDCA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) will post $387.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MDC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $386.20 million to $389.10 million. MDC Partners posted sales of $390.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDC Partners will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MDC Partners.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.44). MDC Partners had a net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MDC Partners in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDC Partners in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MDC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 target price on MDC Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.05.

Shares of MDC Partners traded down $0.25, hitting $4.10, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 958,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,990. MDC Partners has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MDC Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,802 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MDC Partners by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 162,302 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in MDC Partners by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 77,761 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MDC Partners by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in MDC Partners by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 165,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

