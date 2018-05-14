367,792 Shares in TPI Composites (TPIC) Purchased by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 367,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,257,000. TPI Composites comprises 1.7% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in TPI Composites by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,173,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 337,786 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 128,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 458,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

TPI Composites opened at $26.44 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $901.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.92.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. TPI Composites had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip J. Deutch sold 119,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $2,659,802.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $63,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip J. Deutch sold 317,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $6,920,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 788,083 shares of company stock valued at $17,498,207 in the last 90 days. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

