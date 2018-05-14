$237.94 Million in Sales Expected for Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) to announce $237.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cloud Peak Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $227.31 million. Cloud Peak Energy reported sales of $229.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloud Peak Energy will report full-year sales of $938.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $906.87 million to $957.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $930.23 million per share, with estimates ranging from $910.10 million to $951.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cloud Peak Energy.

Get Cloud Peak Energy alerts:

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cloud Peak Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cloud Peak Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cloud Peak Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Cloud Peak Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLD. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,805 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 45,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloud Peak Energy opened at $3.18 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Cloud Peak Energy has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $240.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Cloud Peak Energy

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloud Peak Energy (CLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloud Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloud Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.