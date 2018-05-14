22nd Century Group (XXII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of 22nd Century Group opened at $2.33 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.44.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 73.20% and a negative return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 46.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 32,773 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 1,422.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,916,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 152,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM, a line of research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

