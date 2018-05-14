$208.81 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will post $208.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.01 million to $210.01 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $209.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $865.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $849.94 million to $876.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $907.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $875.37 million to $920.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Shares of CCRN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.93. 111,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,112. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CEO William J. Grubbs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 353,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,824.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Burns bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 144,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,985.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $253,450. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 110,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

