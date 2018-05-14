$2.15 Million in Sales Expected for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) will announce $2.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.69 million and the highest is $2.60 million. Celldex Therapeutics posted sales of $3.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $10.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $10.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.36% and a negative net margin of 1,157.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Celldex Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Celldex Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 33,077 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 441,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 59,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.52. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.27.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

