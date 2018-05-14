192,300 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 192,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 16,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 21,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,359,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $77.64 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.26 and a one year high of $83.27.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

