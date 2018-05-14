$185.05 Million in Sales Expected for Covenant Transport (CVTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Covenant Transport (NASDAQ:CVTI) will report $185.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Covenant Transport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $188.70 million and the lowest is $181.40 million. Covenant Transport posted sales of $164.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Covenant Transport will report full year sales of $776.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $772.10 million to $781.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $816.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $807.30 million to $825.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Covenant Transport.

Get Covenant Transport alerts:

Covenant Transport (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.15 million. Covenant Transport had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

CVTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covenant Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covenant Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covenant Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.50) on shares of Covenant Transport in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Covenant Transport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In other Covenant Transport news, CEO David Ray Parker sold 9,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $297,009.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralph H. Lovin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $63,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,982 shares of company stock worth $4,239,577 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Covenant Transport by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Covenant Transport by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 835,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Covenant Transport by 4,876.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 198,024 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Covenant Transport by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transport traded up $0.18, hitting $31.19, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.41 million, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.57. Covenant Transport has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

About Covenant Transport

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covenant Transport (CVTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.