$159.67 Million in Sales Expected for J.Jill Inc (JILL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) will report $159.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.Jill’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.56 million. J.Jill reported sales of $166.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.Jill will report full year sales of $686.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $657.35 million to $715.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $710.82 million per share, with estimates ranging from $679.79 million to $749.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J.Jill.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.64 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. J.Jill’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on JILL. ValuEngine downgraded J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on J.Jill from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Cowen set a $7.00 price target on J.Jill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of J.Jill in a report on Friday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.57.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eck bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,862.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Travis Nelson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the first quarter worth $130,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 2,403.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 28,525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the first quarter worth $133,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $234.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.10. J.Jill has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $5.52.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

