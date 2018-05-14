$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEX Co. (IEX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report earnings per share of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. IDEX reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $612.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.11 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

IEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo set a $155.00 target price on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.27.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,027,635.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,268.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 24,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $3,388,638.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,402.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX traded down $0.64, reaching $137.72, on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,379. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. IDEX has a 52 week low of $137.38 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.