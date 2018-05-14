$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Lionsgate (LGF.A) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lionsgate (NYSE:LGF.A) will report $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lionsgate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.10 billion. Lionsgate reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lionsgate will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lionsgate.

Lionsgate (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Lionsgate had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LGF.A. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Lionsgate in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp cut shares of Lionsgate from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray set a $35.00 target price on shares of Lionsgate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Lionsgate in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lionsgate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of Lionsgate opened at $22.81 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 253.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.15. Lionsgate has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

