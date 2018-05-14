$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ingevity (NGVT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) to post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.10. Ingevity reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $235.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 48.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Shares of Ingevity opened at $81.64 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,655 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

