$0.86 EPS Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.87. Highwoods Properties reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $180.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of Highwoods Properties traded down $0.03, hitting $46.61, on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,479. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 784,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,083,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 52,988 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Earnings History and Estimates for Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

