$0.86 EPS Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.87. Highwoods Properties reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $180.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of Highwoods Properties traded down $0.03, hitting $46.61, on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,479. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 784,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,083,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 52,988 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

