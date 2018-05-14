$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silicon Motion (SIMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. Silicon Motion posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.75 target price on shares of Silicon Motion in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Silicon Motion in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Motion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of Silicon Motion traded up $1.23, reaching $49.49, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 315,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,320. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.63. Silicon Motion has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $49.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Silicon Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,530 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,103 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC), client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers.

