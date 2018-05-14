$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) will report $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. L.P.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.56. KKR & Co. L.P. posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. L.P. will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. L.P..

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.44 million. KKR & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. L.P. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on KKR & Co. L.P. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered KKR & Co. L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $22.00 price target on KKR & Co. L.P. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 1,444,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $45,771,960.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in KKR & Co. L.P. by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. during the first quarter worth $140,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 48,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,573,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $22.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. KKR & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About KKR & Co. L.P.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

