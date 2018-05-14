$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.47. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.94 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 1.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase cut their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 35,410 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 103,066 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,182,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after acquiring an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust traded down $0.37, reaching $28.55, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 415,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,523. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $29.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT is a self-administered, equity real estate investment trust investing in income-producing properties in the greater Washington metro region. Washington REIT owns a diversified portfolio of 49 properties, totaling approximately 6.4 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily units, and land held for development.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.