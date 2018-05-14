$0.28 EPS Expected for Crocs (CROX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) to announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Crocs reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.21 million. Crocs had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Crocs from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, FIX downgraded Crocs to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Crocs by 151.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs opened at $16.00 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 533.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.29. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

Crocs declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $431.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

