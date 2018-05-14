$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mitel Networks Corp (MITL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) to announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mitel Networks’ earnings. Mitel Networks posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitel Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mitel Networks.

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. Mitel Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mitel Networks from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mitel Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mitel Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

Mitel Networks opened at $11.10 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mitel Networks has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Mitel Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback 61,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Graham Bevington sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $68,926.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,832.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terence H. Matthews sold 843,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $6,865,251.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,056,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,602,948 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITL. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mitel Networks by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,825,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,562 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,459,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,972,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mitel Networks by 4,467.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 823,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

