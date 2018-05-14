$0.20 EPS Expected for Heritage Crystal Clean Inc. (HCCI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Heritage Crystal Clean Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.16. Heritage Crystal Clean posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Crystal Clean.

Heritage Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $83.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.60 million. Heritage Crystal Clean had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 6.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCCI shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Heritage Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Crystal Clean from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

In other Heritage Crystal Clean news, VP John Lucks sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $76,271.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,701.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $116,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heritage Crystal Clean by 30.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,150 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Crystal Clean by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,290,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,823,000 after purchasing an additional 286,196 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Heritage Crystal Clean by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 119,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage Crystal Clean traded down $0.80, reaching $19.70, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 57,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,178. The firm has a market cap of $471.82 million, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.80. Heritage Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10.

Heritage Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

