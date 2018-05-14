-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Keyw (KEYW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Keyw (NASDAQ:KEYW) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Keyw’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.25). The Keyw posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Keyw will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Keyw.

The Keyw (NASDAQ:KEYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The Keyw had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $125.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Keyw from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of The Keyw in a research report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Keyw from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of The Keyw from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Keyw from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of The Keyw traded up $0.06, hitting $8.12, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 6,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.67. The Keyw has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYW. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Keyw during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. AXA grew its holdings in shares of The Keyw by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 74,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Keyw during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of The Keyw during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Keyw by 30.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 27,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

