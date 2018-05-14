$0.14 EPS Expected for The New York Times Company (NYT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The New York Times’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.17. The New York Times reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The New York Times will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The New York Times.

Get The New York Times alerts:

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.00 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 0.77%. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on The New York Times and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The New York Times in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded The New York Times from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of The New York Times opened at $22.65 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.76. The New York Times has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 3rd. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other The New York Times news, SVP R Anthony Benten sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $194,748.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,624.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $1,149,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,753,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,046,345.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,252,664 shares of company stock valued at $98,716,444 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in The New York Times by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $22,115,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The New York Times (NYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.