$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Switch (SWCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Switch (NYSE:SWCH) to announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. UBS raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Switch opened at $15.33 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. Switch has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 12th.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

