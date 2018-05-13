Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,500 Shares of WEC Energy Group (WEC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,807,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,834,000 after acquiring an additional 560,644 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,959,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201,585 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,256,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 238,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,504,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of WEC Energy Group opened at $61.89 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $58.92 and a 1 year high of $70.09.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5525 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.38%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $103,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

