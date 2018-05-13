Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 32,965 Shares of Mylan (MYL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,965 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mylan were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

MYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo set a $43.00 price target on Mylan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Mylan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $53.00 price target on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.02.

Mylan opened at $38.41 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . Mylan has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Mylan had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Coury sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $2,170,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Mauro sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $494,569.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,435 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,002.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,287 shares of company stock worth $11,034,960. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

