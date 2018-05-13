Zcash Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $259.76 or 0.02982640 BTC on major exchanges including Ovis, Lbank, Bit-Z and The Rock Trading. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $26.92 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00690412 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00295324 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00374697 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00206680 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00013211 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008440 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00095106 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00095243 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 3,909,531 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Braziliex, Coinroom, Sistemkoin, Qryptos, Lbank, Crex24, Bit-Z, Waves Decentralized Exchange, GOPAX, Kraken, OTCBTC, BigONE, Binance, CEX.IO, Exmo, BTC-Alpha, BTC Trade UA, Bithumb, Gate.io, WEX, Allcoin, Cryptopia, Bitfinex, OKEx, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, BCEX, BX Thailand, Abucoins, Bitlish, Bittrex, C2CX, The Rock Trading, CoinEx, Coinrail, Tux Exchange, Upbit, Mercatox, Cryptohub, Ovis, Cryptomate, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.