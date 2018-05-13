Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Vanguard (AVD) to Hold

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVD. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Vanguard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

American Vanguard opened at $21.55 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $712.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.19. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.81 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

