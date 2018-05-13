Zacks Investment Research Lowers Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

ASMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital lowered Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered Assembly Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Assembly Biosciences to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on Assembly Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $40.61 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $67.36. The stock has a market cap of $862.72 million, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 379.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Ringo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $148,750 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 263.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 88,880 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.