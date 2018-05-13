Zacks: Brokerages Set $2.50 Target Price for QuickLogic Co. (QUIK)

Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $2.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned QuickLogic an industry rank of 153 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QUIK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29,342 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,813 shares in the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 766.3% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 225,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 199,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuickLogic traded up $0.04, hitting $1.58, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 140,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,395. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $120.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.35.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 123.78% and a negative return on equity of 81.25%. The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. The company also provides Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), software drivers, and associated design software and programming hardware, as well as eFPGA intellectual property (IP), such as ArcticPro and ArcticPro 2.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.