Zacks: Brokerages Expect South Jersey Industries (SJI) to Post $0.10 EPS

Analysts expect South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.14. South Jersey Industries reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.33. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $521.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Williams Capital increased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of South Jersey Industries traded down $0.01, reaching $32.62, on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 773,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,153. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 24.8% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 103,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

