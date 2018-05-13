Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quality Systems (QSII) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Quality Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.10. Quality Systems reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quality Systems will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quality Systems.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QSII. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on Quality Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quality Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Quality Systems in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Quality Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,243.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quality Systems by 404.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quality Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quality Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quality Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Quality Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quality Systems traded up $0.01, hitting $14.66, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 130,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,852. Quality Systems has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $932.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Quality Systems Company Profile

Quality Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets software and services that automate various aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records for medical and dental practices in the United States. The company's NextGen division provides integrated clinical, financial, and connectivity solutions for ambulatory and dental provider organizations.

