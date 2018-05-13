Zacks: Brokerages Expect Computer Task Group (CTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.05 Million

Analysts predict that Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) will report $88.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.11 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $75.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $346.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.65 million to $350.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $373.01 million per share, with estimates ranging from $372.10 million to $373.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.47 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Friday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

In other news, SVP Filip J. L. Gyde sold 30,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $256,547.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,281.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Filip J. L. Gyde sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 69,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Task Group traded up $0.30, reaching $6.95, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 53,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,926. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $90.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Computer Task Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase 1,000% of outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through a dutch auction. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.