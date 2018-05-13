Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xoma Co. (XOMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Million

Analysts expect Xoma Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to report $4.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xoma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Xoma reported sales of $10.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xoma will report full year sales of $19.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $19.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.28 million per share, with estimates ranging from $18.86 million to $21.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xoma.

Get Xoma alerts:

Xoma (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 million. Xoma had a net margin of 40.44% and a negative return on equity of 355.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xoma in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 price target on shares of Xoma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xoma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of Xoma opened at $23.46 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market cap of $204.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Xoma has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $37.25.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $588,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,857.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas M. Burns sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $271,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xoma during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xoma during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xoma during the first quarter worth approximately $904,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xoma during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xoma by 261.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xoma Company Profile

XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xoma (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.