Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) will announce sales of $234.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Suburban Propane Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $237.45 million and the lowest is $231.20 million. Suburban Propane Partners reported sales of $222.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Suburban Propane Partners.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The energy company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.17). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $536.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suburban Propane Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,641 shares in the company, valued at $526,525.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 8.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,680,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,016,000 after purchasing an additional 365,519 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,988,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,763,000 after purchasing an additional 480,806 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 723,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Tricadia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,404,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 290,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 79,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPH traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 170,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

