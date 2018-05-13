Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Owens & Minor (OMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Brokerages predict that Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) will post $2.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.45 billion and the highest is $2.54 billion. Owens & Minor posted sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year sales of $10.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.32 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $24.28.

Owens & Minor opened at $16.11 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 3,167.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

