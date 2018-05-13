Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) to Post $0.13 EPS

Brokerages expect Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. Magic Software Enterprises also reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGIC. BidaskClub cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Unterberg Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $362.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.75. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

