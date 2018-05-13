Zacks: Analysts Expect HMS Holdings (HMSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY) to report sales of $138.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for HMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.10 million to $141.90 million. HMS reported sales of $133.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that HMS will report full year sales of $569.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $563.80 million to $572.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $606.36 million per share, with estimates ranging from $600.80 million to $612.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.10 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on HMS from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in HMS in the first quarter worth $283,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in HMS by 215.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 213,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 146,104 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in HMS during the first quarter valued at about $941,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in HMS during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in HMS by 228.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 115,482 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMS traded up $0.27, hitting $21.14, on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 359,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,766. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. HMS has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

