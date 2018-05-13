Zacks: Analysts Expect Flowserve (FLS) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) to announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.41. Flowserve reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $919.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.72 million. Flowserve had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 56,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period.

FLS stock traded down $4.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,418,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $50.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.