Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flagstar Bank (FBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bank (NYSE:FBC) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. Flagstar Bank posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bank will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flagstar Bank.

FBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Flagstar Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Flagstar Bank from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Flagstar Bank opened at $34.24 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.24. Flagstar Bank has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other news, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $107,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,204.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $318,810. Company insiders own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bank by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,668 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,347,000. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bank by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bank by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 154,015 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 63,015 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bank

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

