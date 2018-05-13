Willingdon Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Intel (INTC)

Willingdon Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,662 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.4% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,563,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Intel by 923.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,450,834 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $131,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,693 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,519,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,522,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $162,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,448 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Intel by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,562,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $256,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel opened at $54.67 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a 12 month low of $54.44 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 17.32%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. analysts predict that Intel will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $31,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 74,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $3,623,773.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,697. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

