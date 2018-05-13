Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Roper Technologies (ROP)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 99.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.99, for a total value of $141,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.75.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $279.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $216.80 and a 52-week high of $292.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

