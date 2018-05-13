Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $866,000 Holdings in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (CIU)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CIU) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 418,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,713,000 after buying an additional 155,042 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,856,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF opened at $106.16 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.96 and a 12-month high of $110.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.241 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, formerly iShares Barclays Intermediate Credit Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expense, of the investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays U.S.

