Wells Fargo (WFC) Stake Lessened by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,986 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo in the third quarter worth about $143,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $54.45 on Friday. Wells Fargo has a one year low of $49.27 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Wells Fargo had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

In other Wells Fargo news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 9,000 shares of Wells Fargo stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Wells Fargo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

