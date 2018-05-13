Wells Fargo Utilities (ERH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 1st

Wells Fargo Utilities (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th.

Shares of ERH opened at $12.50 on Friday. Wells Fargo Utilities has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $13.59.

About Wells Fargo Utilities

There is no company description available for Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund.

