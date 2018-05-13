Wells Fargo Increases AMC Networks (AMCX) Price Target to $67.44

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo from $46.89 to $67.44 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Gabelli upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.95.

AMC Networks opened at $56.99 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. AMC Networks has a one year low of $46.89 and a one year high of $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. AMC Networks had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 531.46%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in AMC Networks by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,214,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,685,000 after buying an additional 927,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in AMC Networks by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 819,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,292,000 after buying an additional 430,169 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in AMC Networks by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,602,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,646,000 after buying an additional 319,011 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $13,522,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after buying an additional 176,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

