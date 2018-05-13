Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 60,893 Shares of Uranium Energy (UEC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 230.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,893 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Uranium Energy worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,000,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Uranium Energy from $4.10 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.70.

Shares of UEC opened at $1.63 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $1.65.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. operates as a uranium mining and exploration company. Its projects in South Texas include the Palangana ISR mine, the permitted Goliad ISR project, and the development-stage Burke Hollow ISR project; and project in Wyoming comprise the permitted Reno Creek ISR project. The company also controls a pipeline of advanced-stage uranium projects in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Paraguay, as well as a high-grade titanium project in Paraguay.

