Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $147,000 Holdings in Elevate Credit (ELVT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) by 1,839.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Elevate Credit were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 1,074.5% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 135,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 123,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director John C. Dean sold 216,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $1,833,910.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 55,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $470,026.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,420 shares of company stock worth $2,441,015. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

Elevate Credit opened at $8.45 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $351.20 million and a P/E ratio of 52.81. Elevate Credit has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products.

