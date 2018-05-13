Walmart (WMT) Price Target Cut to $87.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.28 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart has a 1 year low of $73.13 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The stock has a market cap of $246.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13,287.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

