vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.08

Media coverage about vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. vTv Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.9810857674855 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

VTVT traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $1.86. 1,156,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,831. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.84. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.10.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTVT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The company's drug candidates comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.